New Year’s Eve at DoubleTree 2016



What do Bold as Love, Roaring 20s and Prime Rib have in common?

You can find them all served under one roof at the New Year’s Celebration hosted by DoubleTree by Hilton Tucson Airport! The 4th Annual New Year’s Eve party is returning with style, featuring the Tucson-based cover band, Bold as Love and KLPX’s Razor as MC in the Grand Ballroom beginning at 9pm, with cocktails available in the Ballroom Royale.

Come casual, dressed in your finest or in full Roaring 20s attire for an inclusive party that starts with a special buffet featuring Prime Rib dinner, Peel & Eat Shrimp, Oysters on the Half-Shell, Salads, Desserts and additional entrée of Pan-Seared Chicken Breast. There is even a to-die-for Vegetarian Special Entrée of Lentil Cakes with Basil Tofu and Fennel Slaw. Dinner begins at 7pm in the Festive Solarium Ballroom with banquet seating or the option of more intimate dining in Finnegan’s Restaurant.

You and a guest will be treated to an unforgettable night of dinner, live entertainment, a champagne toast & more!

Get exclusive access for two at just $209* plus tax and enjoy:

• Spacious suite

• An incredible dinner for two featuring our special New Year’s Eve menu

• Live music with Tucson-based cover band, Bold as Love

• Party favors

• Roaring 20s costume contest with great prizes for best dressed

• Champagne toast at midnight

• New Year’s Day breakfast buffet for two

• Late check out available

*Single occupancy just $149 plus tax

Limited Availability: Tickets for the Party Only $30 per person, includes the Champagne Toast and Party Favors! (dinner not included)

Click Here to Book Today!

Bold as Love is:

Risa Weich – Vocals

Richard Vernick – Guitar

Rich Rodriguez – Guitar

Jason Cross – Bass

Eric Cross – Drums

Bold as Love is a blues/rock/dance band based in Tucson, Arizona. We play a mix of covers and originals from many genres of music including famous blues, rock, classic rock, and funk classics!