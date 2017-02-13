The Frank Show Logo Contest

Hey Listeners,

Frank and I need your help…a long time listener named Tim emailed saying he was a graphic designer and he could make a new logo for us…well this is what he submitted:



Now I won’t say it’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen but I know there are a few of ya out there that could do just a wee bit better!

Here’s where we need your help. Frank and I would love for you to show your creative/artistic side and design us a new logo…but wait, there’s more! The winner of The World Famous Frank Show logo contest is going to get concert/event tickets from KLPX for A WHOLE YEAR!!! Now of course there are rules and everyone needs to play by them but it’s easy…design, submit, get ridiculed on-air (hehe) and maybe win!

It’s sooooo easy!!! Don’t wait until the last minute because the contest ends at 10am on Friday, February 24th.

We look forward to seeing what you can come up with…

Love,



Show us what you got…

Full name (required)

Email address (required)

Phone number (required)

Upload your file here

Acceptable filetypes: .gif / .jpg / .png

By checking this box, I certify that I am the original designer/creator/author of the artwork being submitted

Pssst….if you need a program to help you create the logo, you can download GIMP or Inkscape for the low price of FREE!