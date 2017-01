On Saturday, January 21st from 7AM – 1PM in the Desert Diamond Casino parking lot located at 7350 South Nogales Highway, 96.1 KLPX will host Tucson’s Biggest Yard Sale! We’re inviting you to shop, enjoy food, drinks and live music! Clean out your closets, sheds and garages and come out to sell your unwanted items!



Stay tuned when and where you can pick up your vendor pass!

To become a sponsor or a vendor, please contact Scott Romero at

(520) 407-4522

sromero@azlotus.com